Two Lady Vol swimmers into finals Monday at Tokyo Olympics

Left: BUENOS AIRES, ARGENTINA – OCTOBER 10: Mona McSharry of Ireland competes in the Women’s 100m Breaststroke Final during Day 4 of Buenos Aires 2018 Youth Olympic Games at Aquatics Center in the Youth Olympic Park on October 10, 2018 in Buenos Aires, Argentina. (Photo by Marcelo Endelli/Getty Images) Right: Netherlands’ Kira Toussaint prepares for her swimming training session at the Tokyo Aquatics Centre in Tokyo on July 22, 2021, ahead of the Tokyo 2020 Olympic Games. (Photo by Attila KISBENEDEK / AFP) (Photo by ATTILA KISBENEDEK/AFP via Getty Images)

KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (WATE) — Two Lady Vols swimmers, one current and one former, are aiming to become the latest members of the UT Swimming & Diving Program to take home an Olympic medal on Monday evening. Former Lady Vol Erika Brown became the 14th medalist from the program after helping the Team USA earn a bronze medal in the 4×100 freestyle relay over the first weekend of the Games.

Mona McSharry. Photo: UTSports.com

Irish national team member and 2021 SEC Female Freshman Swimmer of the Year Mona McSharry will go for the gold in the 100-meter breaststroke final after posting a time of 1:06.59 in the semifinals. Her time was 0.3s away from an Irish Senior Record and her quarterfinal time of 1:06.39 was just .1s away from the national best.

The women’s 100m breaststroke final will begin Monday, July 26 at 10:17 p.m. EST.

Dutch swimmer and former Lady Vol Kira Toussaint became the first women’s swimmer in school history to compete in the Olympics while currently on the Tennessee team at Rio 2016. She punched her ticket to the 100m backstroke final on Monday night with a semifinal time of 59.09.

Netherland’s Kira Toussaint reacts after winning the women’s 50 meter backstroke final at the European Aquatics Championships in Duna Arena in Budapest, Hungary, Wednesday, May 19, 2021. (AP Photo/Petr David Josek)

It will be her second final at Japan 2020 for Toussaint after helping the Netherlands to a fourth-place finish in the 4×100 freestyle relay. The 100m backstroke final will take place on Monday, July 26 at 9:51 p.m. EST.

Both events will be broadcasted live on NBC. Get to know all 18 Tennessee Volunteers at Japan 2020 by clicking here.