Two Lady Vol swimmers into finals Monday at Tokyo Olympics

KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (WATE) — Two Lady Vols swimmers, one current and one former, are aiming to become the latest members of the UT Swimming & Diving Program to take home an Olympic medal on Monday evening. Former Lady Vol Erika Brown became the 14th medalist from the program after helping the Team USA earn a bronze medal in the 4×100 freestyle relay over the first weekend of the Games.
Irish national team member and 2021 SEC Female Freshman Swimmer of the Year Mona McSharry will go for the gold in the 100-meter breaststroke final after posting a time of 1:06.59 in the semifinals. Her time was 0.3s away from an Irish Senior Record and her quarterfinal time of 1:06.39 was just .1s away from the national best.
The women’s 100m breaststroke final will begin Monday, July 26 at 10:17 p.m. EST.
Dutch swimmer and former Lady Vol Kira Toussaint became the first women’s swimmer in school history to compete in the Olympics while currently on the Tennessee team at Rio 2016. She punched her ticket to the 100m backstroke final on Monday night with a semifinal time of 59.09.
It will be her second final at Japan 2020 for Toussaint after helping the Netherlands to a fourth-place finish in the 4×100 freestyle relay. The 100m backstroke final will take place on Monday, July 26 at 9:51 p.m. EST.
Both events will be broadcasted live on NBC. Get to know all 18 Tennessee Volunteers at Japan 2020 by clicking here.