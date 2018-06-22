Greenlee's Bike Shop celebrates rich history in Knoxville Copyright 2018 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed. (Photo: WATE) [ + - ] Video

KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (WATE) - Driving down Broadway in North Knoxville, you'd never know the rich history of one mom and pop bicycle shop.

"The shop became mine when I was 15 when my grandpa died," said owner Conrad Majors. "My grandmother ran the shop while I was in school and all the way through college."

When Greenlee's Bike Shop opened in 1899, it was called Knoxville Bicycle Hospital and was located on Gay Street. Then it became Greenlee's Knoxville Bicycle Hospital before taking on its present name.

Copyright 2018 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed. (Photo: Greenlee's Bike Shop)

Copyright 2018 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed. (Photo: Greenlee's Bike Shop)

Businesses open and close every day. Conrad attributes several reasons to the shop's success.

"The only other reason that I can think of is that we fix things that other people don't want to fix and we have a long history of customers. We wait on great-grandchildren," Majors said.

Copyright 2018 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed. (Photo: Greenlee's Bike Shop)

Copyright 2018 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed. (Photo: Greenlee's Bike Shop)

Greenlee's caters to those who appreciate the joy of taking a bicycle out for a good spin.

"I don't really know how we have been here so long. Same reason I have," Majors said. "The Lord just kept us here, I reckon."

And maybe that's just enough.

You can learn more about Greenlee's Bike Shop here.