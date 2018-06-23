USA Cycling Men's and Women's Criterium Races kick off weekend of cycling Copyright 2018 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed. Copyright 2018 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed. Copyright 2018 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed. Copyright 2018 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed. Video

KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (WATE) - The Men's and Women's Criterium National Championships took over the Old City in Knoxville Friday night. Even with rain, cyclists said they were excited.

"We've had some great results this year, so I think people will be looking at us. Our whole team is super fit. I don't see any other challenges, it should be super fun," said Jess Cerra, a cyclist on the Hagens-Berman Supermint team.

Leigh Ann Ganzar came in first, Kelly Caitlin in second, and Hagens-Berman Supermint team member Jennifer Lubeke took third.

The men's winners were Tyler Magner, Eric Young, Samuel Bassetti first to third, respectively.

Fans were there to enjoy the races.

"I like to run and cycle, but I'm slow. to see these guys is impressive, it's hard to do. It's a lot of fun," said Casey Holbrook.

The Road Race Championships will be held Sunday.