One Knoxville SC forward Jake Keegan looks on during a match against Northern Colorado Hailstorm FC on May 13, 2023.

KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (WATE) – One Knoxville Sporting Club‘s first regular season as a professional team is drawing to a close and they’ll host a critical game with major playoff implications on Saturday.

One Knoxville, currently seventh in the standings, will host sixth-place Greenville Triumph on Saturday, Sept. 16 at Regal Soccer Stadium. Since the top six teams qualifying for the USL League One Playoffs, the match that could prove vital in determining if Mark McKeever’s squad will reach the playoff in their inaugural pro campaign.

With four wins and two draws in their last seven matches, Knoxville will enter Saturday in arguably their best form of the season. Only second-place Northern Colorado Hailstorm FC and third-place Union Omaha have won more points in their last five games.

No team in the league has conceded fewer goals than Knoxville, just 32 in 27 matches. One Knoxville’s Sean Lewis has put together a season that could earn him Goalkeeper of the Year honors. The shotstopper has conceded just 22 goals in 23 matches and made 66 saves.

The Triumph travels to Knoxville looking to shake off their recent run of results with just one win in their previous six matches. Both sides have one win apiece in two matchups in Greenville this season.

Following Saturday’s clash, Knoxville will hit the road for three of their final four regular season matches. Knoxville has been one of the league’s best away from home, losing just three times in 13 road games.

The game against Greenville will kick off at 7:30 p.m. and is available to stream on ESPN+. Knoxville will conclude their home schedule on Friday, Oct. 6 when they host Richmond Kickers. The USL League One Playoffs begin on Saturday, Oct. 21.