UT alum Tamika Catchings among Women’s Basketball Hall of Fame finalists

FILE – In this March 9,2016, file photo, Olympic basketball player Tamika Catchings poses for photos at the 2016 Team USA Media Summit in Beverly Hills, Calif. On Sunday, Sept. 18, 2016, Catchings will say farewell to the WNBA in her final regular-season home game. (AP Photo/Damian Dovarganes, File)

KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (WATE) — The Women’s Basketball Hall of Fame announced its 12 finalists in consideration for induction into its Hall of Fame on Thursday.

Among the finalists was Tamika Catchings, a four-time Olympic Gold Medalist who during her time at the University of Tennessee was awarded several accolades: She was named the 2000 WBCA Player of the Year, 2000 Naismith College Player of the Year, the 2000 AP Player of the Year and the 2000 USBWA Women’s National Player of the Year.

Catchings also guided the Indiana Fever to the 2012 WNBA Championship en route to being named the 2012 WNBA Finals MVP.

The 12 finalists for the Class of 2020 are: Debbie Brock (Veteran Player), Doug Bruno (Coach), Carol Callan (Contributor), Swin Cash-Canal (Player), Tamika Catchings (Player), Sue Donohoe (Contributor), Lauren Jackson (International Player), Lucille Kyvallos (Veteran Coach), Lisa Mattingly (Official), Paul Sanderford (Coach), Bob Schneider (Coach), and Carol Stiff (Contributor).

The Class of 2020 will be selected from the 12 finalists and announced on ESPN2 during the February 10, 2020 Connecticut at South Carolina game (7:00 p.m. ET).