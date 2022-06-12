KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (WATE) — Tennessee took a 3-0 lead into the seventh inning, but the Irish plated seven in the last three innings to end UT’s season 7-3.

The Vols struck right away. Luc Lipcius launched his 40th career home run to center field to take sole possession of the most dingers in UT history.

Notre Dame answered back in the top of the second. Jack Zyska reached first on an infield single. He stole second and third. The senior scored on a groundout by David LaManna.

Tennessee took the lead back in the bottom of the frame with a clutch two-out single by Seth Stephenson to bring home Cortland Lawson.

Stephenson came up clutch again with an RBI double down the left-field line. The junior was hyped at second base after handing the Vols a 3-1 lead.

Chase Burns was solid until the seventh inning. Carter Putz doubled, which set up David LaManna. The super senior crushed a game-tying homer into the bullpen in right. Jack Brannigan gave the Irish a lead with a laser into the right-field porch.

Putz delivered a massive blow in the eighth. He cracked a double into the right-center gap to bring home two more. Zyska looped a single into left field to bring home Putz. Irish take a 7-3 advantage.

The Vols were not able to figure out Jack Findlay. The freshman went five innings with four strikeouts and only surrendered one hit.

Tennessee’s historic season comes to an end falling short of back-to-back trips to Omaha. The Vols end the season with a 57-9 overall record.