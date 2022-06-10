KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (WATE) — Tennessee centerfielder Drew Gilbert and pitching coach Frank Anderson will not be available for game two of the Knoxville Super Regional after being ejected from the game Friday night. Anderson is out for the rest of the weekend with a three-game suspension.

“He (Gilbert) plays with a lot of passion at times, it’s hard to control him,” said Tennessee head coach Tony Vitello. “I can’t be on the field with him, I wish I could, I’d kill to play with that kid. He let it spill over a little bit there.”

After a called strike in the bottom of the 5th inning, Gilbert turned and said something to home plate umpire Kellen Levy. Levy quickly tossed Gilbert and then didn’t wait long to throw Anderson out of the game as well. Anderson is known for his fiery temper when he feels his players are being slighted on the field.

“Tennessee #1 Drew Gilbert argued several pitches during the top of the second inning, steaming in from centerfield. To begin the next inning I talked to the player between innings, warning him to direct his comments only to his team, not our crew or the other team. He said O.K. and that he just gets excited. During the fifth inning following strike one, Tennessee batter Gilbert yelled an expletive, followed by another expletive as he walked out of the box and was subsequently ejected,” said umpire crew chief Billy Van Raaphorst in a statement given to NCAA Baseball Knoxville Super Regional pool reporter Mike Wilson.

The Vols will now try to climb out of a 1-0 hole in the best of three series with Notre Dame after Friday’s 8-6 loss. The series continues Saturday at 2 p.m.