KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (WATE) — TikTok has become a recruiting tool for Lady Vol assistant coach/recruiting coordinator Samantha Williams.

For Williams, the idea of TikTok and the opportunity it could provide came about during the height of quarantine.

“At the time I was a first time head coach and was limited recruiting opportunities of getting out and letting people know you and interacting and it was more so to let people see my personality,” said Williams.

The world of recruiting has returned to it’s normal climate, but it’s still impossible to show a prospect who you are every week. With a quick tap, TikTok provides a glimpse of William’s personality.

“I think the more that families and recruits can get to know you personally and they feel they have a connection with you, I think the better. It’s got some humor to it, it’s got an opportunity for recruits and families to see the inside of your program and I think it’s just evolved into something that’s a necessary avenue to use for recruiting,” Williams said.

Williams doesn’t take her TikToks too seriously, but there’s no denying they make an impact, “I think it separates you, actually and it helps you stand out cause you know prospects are getting bombarded by a lot of coaches and it just kind of helps you stand out and they remember you more.”

Just ask Lady Vol head coach Kellie Harper, “About two years ago, Coach Kellie and I were out at a recruiting event and we’re standing in the lobby and we’re waiting for something and someone comes up to me and says hey can I have your autograph and I thought it was for Kellie and I said oh, she said no I want you, you’re the one that’s on TikTok and Kellie just said oh, let me get out of the way, so it’s been fun it’s kind of taken on a life of it’s own,” said Williams.