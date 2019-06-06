Valerie Still, Women's Basketball Hall of Fame Class of 2019 inductee Copyright 2019 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed. Valerie Still is the University of Kentucky’s all-time leading scorer and rebounder, guiding them to the 1982 SEC Regular Season and Tournament Championships. She went on to lead the Columbus Quest to back-to-back (1997-1998) ABL Championships. [ + - ] Copyright 2019 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed. Valerie Still is the first woman to have her jersey retired at University of Kentucky, in any sport, and inducted in the charter class of the University of Kentucky’s Hall of Fame. [ + - ] Video

Veteran basketball player, Valerie Still, is just as impressive in her life after basketball as she was on the courts of the University of Kentucky.

Still played at UK from 1979 to 1983 and was their all-time leading scorer and rebounder, with an astonishing career average of 23.2 points.

She was the first female to have her jersey retired at University of Kentucky, in any sport. In September 2005, out of 88 inductees, Still was the only woman inducted into the charter class UK Athletic's Hall of Fame.

A 2-time MVP of the American Basketball League for Woman championship series, Still takes all of the accolades in stride.

"When people talk about double-doubles and to average, you know, 20 points and 10 and 14 rebounds, it's unheard of, let alone consistently for four years and so. When you are following your passion your dream, those things aren't even important and they become important for other people."

Still played for the Washington Mystics of the WNBA before retiring from basketball. Today, Still is a published writer and youth advocate.

She recently received the Jefferson Award in New Jersey, America's most prestigious celebration of public service. Still is the president of the Dr. Clarence B. Jones Institute for Social Advocacy.

"The Dr. Clarence B. Jones Institute for Social Advocacy, a non-profit, 501(c) (3) organization, invokes community, empowerment, compassion and unity through social service, research and education. Its aim is to cultivate the importance of respecting and valuing each person regardless of race, religion, sexuality, sex, class or ethnicity by serving others through educational programs, academic curriculum, and youth leadership development," according to the institute.

Still is finishing her PH. D in Sports Humanities at The Ohio State University.