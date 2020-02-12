Vescovi scores career-high 20 points as Tennessee cruises past Arkansas 82-61

KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (WATE) – Tennessee led for all but 23 seconds on Tuesday as the Vols cruised past Arkansas 82-61 at Thompson-Boling Arena.

Tennessee (14-10, 6-5 SEC) was once again led by Santiago Vescovi. The freshman guard from Uruguay scored a game-high 20 points to go with eight assists.

Santiago Vescovi pulled up from the parking lot 🎯 pic.twitter.com/wpP39BEhfS — SEC Network (@SECNetwork) February 12, 2020

Vescovi was one of five to score in double figures for Tennessee. Jordan Bowden added 16 points, John Fulkerson had 14 while Yves Pons provided 12. Freshman forward Olivier Nkamhoua, who combined to score just two points in his last five games, came off the bench to chip in 10 and six rebounds. The Vols outscored Arkansas in the paint 40-16 and totaled 11 more rebounds.

Tennessee will travel to South Carolina Saturday at 6 p.m. ET on SEC Network.