VFL Alvin Kamara signs 5-year extension with Saints

New Orleans Saints running back Alvin Kamara (41) celebrates with running back Latavius Murray (28) after Kamara scored a touchdown against the Tennessee Titans in the second half of an NFL football game Sunday, Dec. 22, 2019, in Nashville, Tenn. (AP Photo/Mark Zaleski)

KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (WATE) – Alvin Kamara is going to be in New Orleans for the long run.



The VFL agreed to a five-year, $75 million extension on Saturday which includes $34.333 million in guarantees and a $15 million signing bonus according to Ian Rappaport of the NFL Network.

The Saints confirmed the agreement on their social media accounts.

Drafted in the third round of the 2017 NFL Draft, Kamara has quickly made himself a household name among NFL fans. The 25-year old finished his first year in the league with Offensive Rookie of the Year accolades after compiling 728 rushing yards and hauling in 81 catches for 826 yards. The three-time Pro-Bowler has wracked up 2,408 rushing yards, 243 receptions for 2,068 yards, and 37 total touchdowns in his first three seasons.