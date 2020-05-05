VFL Charles Davis to join CBS as in-game NFL analyst

From left, Chris Rose, Charles Davis, and Steve Smith Sr. are seen on the NFL Network set in Nashville, Tenn. on Thursday, April 25, 2019. (AP Photo/Gregory Payan)

NEW YORK (WATE) – CBS announced Tuesday that East Tennessee native Charles Davis will join the network as an in-game analyst for the network’s No.2 NFL broadcast team.

NFL Network analyst Charles Davis talks with the media during the NFL Draft Media Luncheon April 29, 2015 in Chicago. (AP Photo/Paul Beaty)

Davis, who played at the University of Tennessee from 1983-1986, will partner with play-by-play announcer Ian Eagle and sideline reporter Evan Washburn to form the the network’s No. 2 NFL broadcast team behind Jim Nantz and Tony Romo.

Davis will replace the outgoing Dan Fouts, who has worked with Eagle since 2010.

He will also contribute with analysis and commentary to all the CBS Sports platforms including CBS Sports Network, as well as CBS Sports HQ and various CBS Sports digital platforms, during the Network’s coverage of both the NFL and college football.

“I have long admired Charles as one of the best NFL analysts on the air. We are thrilled to have him join CBS Sports and bolster our already deep and talented NFL ON CBS broadcast team. Pairing Charles with Ian Eagle will strengthen our roster, and we look forward to this team being one of the best on television.” Sean McManus, Executive Producer, THE NFL ON CBS and Chairman, CBS Sports

“Having grown up watching iconic CBS Sports, and to now being a part of this family, I could not be more excited,” said Davis. “I’ve been blessed throughout my career to work with some exceptional play-by-play broadcasters and getting to work with Ian Eagle continues my great fortune.”

A member of FOX Sports since 2006, Davis moved into the NFL on FOX booth fulltime in 2015 where he served as analyst on the No. 2 announce team and called his first NFL playoff game in the 2018 NFC Divisional Playoffs. Previously, he served as the lead analyst on FOX’s college football coverage.

The Elizabethton-native earned a bachelor’s degree in political science from the University of Tennessee and completed his master’s in history while at the school. A four-year starter as a defensive back from 1983-86, and member of the Academic All-SEC Team, Davis appeared in 39 games and posted 234 tackles (146 solo), 13 interceptions, four fumble recoveries and three forced fumbles.