VFL Dustin Colquitt signs with Steelers

Dustin Colquitt #2 of the Kansas City Chiefs reacts against the San Francisco 49ersin Super Bowl LIV at Hard Rock Stadium on February 02, 2020, in Miami, Florida. (Photo by Jamie Squire/Getty Images)

KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (WATE) – After 15 seasons in red and gold, Dustin Colquitt will make the change to black and gold. The Pittsburgh Steelers announced signing the veteran punter on Monday.

Colquitt, a two-time Pro Bowl selection and recent Super Bowl Champion had been with Kansas City since being drafted by the organization in 2005 before being released in April. Colquitt played 238 games for the Chiefs, the franchise’s record for most games played.

With his signing, he becomes the second Colquitt to punt for Pittsburgh. His father, Craig spent six seasons with the organization winning two super bowls (XII and XIV) within that time.

Colquitt joins fellow Vols Josh Dobbs and Cam Sutton in Pittsburgh.

