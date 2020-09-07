VFL Dustin Colquitt signs with Steelers

KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (WATE) – After 15 seasons in red and gold, Dustin Colquitt will make the change to black and gold. The Pittsburgh Steelers announced signing the veteran punter on Monday.
Colquitt, a two-time Pro Bowl selection and recent Super Bowl Champion had been with Kansas City since being drafted by the organization in 2005 before being released in April. Colquitt played 238 games for the Chiefs, the franchise’s record for most games played.
With his signing, he becomes the second Colquitt to punt for Pittsburgh. His father, Craig spent six seasons with the organization winning two super bowls (XII and XIV) within that time.
Colquitt joins fellow Vols Josh Dobbs and Cam Sutton in Pittsburgh.
LATEST STORIES
- Carecuts founder’s mission goes beyond haircuts
- Knoxville shoppers take advantage of Labor Day deals
- Jadeveon Clowney to wear No. 99 for the Titans
- Tennessee Coordinator of Elections: November ‘very difficult to plan for’
- Hamblen County Schools returning this week