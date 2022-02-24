KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (WATE)- After 23 seasons as, “the Voice of the Lady Vols” longtime play-by-play voice Mickey Dearstone is calling it a career.

Dearstone announced on February 22, 0222 that he will be stepping away from his radio duties following the end of the season. The 68-year-old said he thought about retiring the headset during the transition from Holly Warlick to Kellie Harper but decided he wanted to call games for a couple more seasons.

“Knowing Kellie from her playing days. I thought I’d do it for a few more years to give her a chance to get her feet on the floor solid,” said Dearstone. “So I decided to do it.”

He entertained the idea of retiring this past July, letting the Vol Network know of his possible intentions. It was not until October that he decided it was a done deal.

“In October, I was diagnosed with prostate cancer, and that kind of sealed the deal cause I knew I was going to have surgery in January and miss some games. I missed two games last year because of COVID and three games this year,” said Dearstone.

“I’ve always been the kind of person that if I couldn’t do them all, I don’t want to do any. I never really liked somebody to do my job for me.”

Dearstone started calling Lady Vol basketball games in 1991, since then he has covered many major milestones within the program:

5 NCAA National Championships

10 Final Fours

17 Elite Eights

25 NCAA Tournaments

12 SEC regular-season championships

11 SEC Tournament championships

Dearstone covered over 800 games spanning many seasons, but there is one, in particular, he will remember the most. The 1996, 1997 season when Pat Summitt turned a struggling team into a national champion.

“ I heard this story from multiple people – that Pat (Summitt) told them that if you get us to the Final Four, I promise you we’ll win it,” recalled Dearstone.

The team lost to Old Dominion earlier that season but would go on to beat that team out of Norfolk, Virginia in the championship game.

“ I don’t think Pat (Summitt) slept for two nights. That game, I saw Tennessee as the most prepared basketball team that I have ever seen in my entire career,” said Dearstone. “They knew everything before Old Dominion did it, and we ended up winning the National Championship. It showed how Pat outworked everybody. She made that promise, and she kept her promise by winning a championship.”

The longtime radio voice credits his father for teaching him the trade.

“He was the best play-by-play guy people that people don’t know about. He always told me, ‘The only thing you have to do to be successful is help people with three things. Those three things are time, score, and where the ball is,'” said Dearstone as he thought back to his early days in radio.

His dad inspired a 30-year career in radio for Dearstone, who based his career calling games for the Orange and White on bringing fans who were listening at home to the game, calling the action on the court as the viewer would see it.

“ I tried to do those three things. At the same time, I tried to be a Lady Vol fan like they were sitting in the arena. People talk a lot about how I criticize officiating, but fans criticize them too,” said Dearstone.

“I try to bring the game to the people that are listening to it so they can see it like they are there. It means a lot to me.”

The fans are not the only people who will miss Dearstone’s voice and analysis, but also the players and coaches he covered over three decades.

“Mickey was a familiar face and a familiar voice for me when I came back. He’s been terrific. He’s been a consistent fan and a consistent part of our program. He’s the voice,” said Lady Vols head coach Kellie Harper.

“When I think of Lady Vols games and plays, I hear his voice. He’s such a wonderful person. We’ve loved being around him. (I) hate to see this time come for him, but also, I’m happy for him. He’s been able to do what he wants to do.”

Dearstone will be honored before the Lady Vols’ last game of the regular season against LSU on Sunday.