KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (WATE) – As the Tennessee baseball continues their stellar season, Vol fans now have the chance to purchase a personalized video message from head coach Tony Vitello.

Videos from Vitello, who was named 2021 Coach of the Year by two different organizations in 2021, are now available on Cameo. The service allows fans to purchase video messages from a wide range of celebrities for personal or business use.

“I am now on Cameo so if you need a message sent in a stern coaching voice, or just one for fun, or one to knock off a gift that you don’t feel like going out and shopping for – feel free to hit me up,” Vitello said in his introductory video.

There are two options for cameo videos: personal or business use. Personalized videos from Vitello for you or a friend such as a birthday message are available for $49. Video content for a company, customers or employees are listed for $500.

He isn’t the only Tennessee coach available on Cameo, videos can also be received from Lady Vols basketball coach Kellie Harper. A total of 18 current or former Tennessee athletes from a variety of sports can be found on the app, including men’s basketball fan favorite John Fulkerson and 2022 WNBA 1st round pick Rae Burrell.

After earning their first trip to the College World Series for the first time since 2005 last year, Tennessee is once again among the best baseball teams in the nation. They’ve already clinched their second consecutive

SEC East divisional title and set a program record for most home runs in a single season.

The Vols remain No. 1 in the most recent polls from NCAA baseball coaches, D1baseball.com and the National College Baseball Writers Association, though they did drop to No. 2 in Baseball America and the Collegiate Baseball polls after dropping two of three games against Kentucky.