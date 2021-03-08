Vol baseball sweeps Georgia State

KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (WATE) – Tennessee baseball dominantly completed its series sweep over Georgia State on Sunday afternoon, blanking the Panthers 7-0 in the series finale.

Offense not a issue for the Vols this past weekend who outscored the Panthers 18-2 over the course of the three game series. Junior Jake Rucker led the charge offensively this weekend recording a homerun and six RBI’s against Georgia State. The junior batted .500 on the weekend extending his hit streak to 9-games.

Tennessee used a trio of first-time (this season) weekend starters to get the job done this weekend looking to senior Will Heflin, freshman Blade Tidwell and sophomore Mark McLaughlin to set the tone out the gate this weekend.

Heflin dazzled on the bump friday night, getting the starting nod after Chad Dallas was scratched due to soreness, going seven innings and tying a career high with eight strikeouts on the night. The Morristown West alumni allowed just six hits and one run in his first start since March of 2019.



On Saturday, Tidwell was dominant in his third-career start. The freshman tossed six shutout inning in which he allowed just four hits while setting a new career high in strikeouts with seven. Saturday’s 5-1 victory was the first of Tidwell’s college career.

McLaughlin made his second start of the season in the series finale Sunday, allowing two hits and three walks over 3 2/3 innings while striking out three. Junior right-hander Elijah Pleasants came in relief giving just one one hit over 2 1/3 scoreless innings to pick up his second win of the season.



UP NEXT: The Vols travel to North Carolina to visit the Charlotte 49ers for on Tuesday, March 9th. First pitch is schedule for 4 p.m.