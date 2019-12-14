Vols begin bowl prep

On Friday afternoon, Jeremy Pruitt did something he’s never done before.

Held a postseason practice as a college football head coach.



The Vols began their first of 15 practices to prepare for the TaxSlayer Gator Bowl. Similar to fall camp, Tennessee will work a five-day install that focuses on fundamentals and Tennessee Football before beginning to work on their Gator Bowl game plan.



“We’ll spend the first five days just focusing on us,” Pruitt said. “We’ll go back like camp practice or spring practice — whatever you want to call it — and just kind of go back and go through our initial, five-day install and get back to kind of the basics and get everybody lots of opportunity.”

Pruitt added the Vols won’t begin working on Gator Bowl opponent Indiana until at least the sixth post-season practice.

“We’ll start mixing something in there,” Pruitt said. “But the first five days, we’ve got to really, really focus on us.”



Tennessee’s post-season began without several senior leaders. Jeremy Pruitt gave some of the team’s graduating players, including seniors wide receivers Jauan Jennings and Marquez Callalway, the day off to celebrate their college graduation with family.



“Today’s a really, really exciting day for a lot of guys in our program,” Pruitt said. “We had 14 guys that received degrees today. It’s the most important thing that you’ll ever do when you go to college. Student first, and these guys done a fantastic job doing that.”



Friday marks the first of five-straight practice days for Tennessee Football before the team is given a break on Wednesday.