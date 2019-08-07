Breaking News
Vols defensive-lineman to miss 2019 season due to injury

KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (WATE) – Emmit Gooden will miss the entire 2019 season due to injury.

Head Coach Jeremy Pruitt confirming that the defensive lineman has a torn ACL.

The senior from Brownsville transferred to Tennessee from Independence Community College where he was featured on the Netflix Docu-series Last Chance U.

Gooden playing in all 12 games last season ranking third on the team with 7 tackles for loss.

He is set to have surgery next week, just weeks before the season opener against Georgia State.

