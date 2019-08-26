Vols enter game week; depth chart leaves questions

The 275 day wait for Tennessee to enter game week, is now over, the Vols will play a football game on Saturday.

“How could you not be excited when you get a chance to pull up in that bus for the Vol Walk,” Jeremy Pruitt rhetorically asked. “You feel the passion and the energy when you run through the T. There’s a lot of guys on our team that are going to get to do this for the first time.”

With game week comes the release of the week one depth chart. Notably, the line of scrimmage (on both sides of the ball) is without a single solidified starter. Both the offensive and defensive lines have 10 names listed as potential starters in the Vols week one match up with Georgia State.

Well…it is Monday of game week and there are no definitive starters on the line of scrimmage (on either side of the ball) pic.twitter.com/9AZ4G8ZltH — Jordan Crammer (@JordanCrammer) August 26, 2019

“We are going to play a lot of bodies,” Pruitt said. “There are some guys that have played a little bit around here and most of them have not. They need to play. I think they all deserve to play. I don’t know how much difference there is in most of them. Each one of them has their own strengths.”

Defensive linemen Aubrey Solomon is listed on Tennessee’s depth chart for week one, the Michigan transfer has yet to hear from the NCAA regarding the status of his eligibility for the 2019 season.

Jeremy Pruitt says Aubrey Solomon will continue to practice like he’s going to play. Still no word from the NCAA on his transfer waiver. #Vols — Marshall Hughes (@marshallhughes) August 26, 2019

“We’re going to continue to practice like he’s (Solomon) going to play,” Pruitt said. “All our guys take a lot of reps at practice, and we’re going to continue to do that so it helps us to create some depth on both sides of the ball.”

Pruitt was unsure of the number of freshmen he will play Saturday afternoon. In total, 19 freshmen/red-shirt freshmen were listed on the depth chart, including two at quarterback in red-shirt freshman J.T. Shrout and true freshman Brian Maurer.



“Nobody has really separated themselves from the other guy,” Pruitt said. “We have repped both guys with the twos and we will continue to do that.”



The Vols season kicks off Saturday at 3:30 pm at Neyland Stadium against Georgia State.