Vols freshman QB Salter among ‘group of individuals that are suspended’ from team

KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (WATE) — The Josh Heupel era hit the field Thursday for the first spring practice of the season, but it did so without a quarterback that was in the mix for a starting spot.

Heupel said highly-touted freshman quarterback Kaidon Salter was not on the practice field and that he was, “A part of the group of individuals that are suspended from team activities at this point.”

Vols Martavius French, Isaac Washington and Aaron Willis were suspended following their arrest March 9 on drug charges. A fourth person, a 17-year-old was also arrested, but was not named because law enforcement generally does not identify juveniles.

The university has not confirmed if Salter was the 17 year old involved and Heupel did not confirm French, Washington, and Willis as being apart of the “group.”

Heupel said there is not a timeline of when “the group of individuals” will be able to return to practice.

“That’s being handled on campus, and as we receive information we’ll act accordingly,” Heupel said.

“There’s high expectations, high standards to represent Tennessee football and at the same time we’re going to stay true to those kids and support them as they go through this process, and as we gain the information we’ll be able to share that.”

Salter is a four-star prospect from Cedar Hill, Texas, and was ranked the No. 47 overall player and No. 3 dual-threat quarterback prospect in the class of 2021 according to 247Sports.

Starting linebackers Henry To’o To’o and Quavarius Crouch, who are both listed in the transfer portal, were also missing in action and from the spring roster released Thursday.