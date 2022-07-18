KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (WATE)- On Monday Tennessee right-handed pitcher Mark McLaughlin became the ninth Tennessee player to be selected in the 2022 MLB Draft. The junior was selected No. 221 overall in the seventh round by the Chicago White Sox.

McLaughlin is the second Tennessee pitcher to be drafted by the White Sox in the last three drafts after Garrett Crochet was taken by the organization with the 11th overall pick of the 2020 draft.

McLaughlin made 27 appearances in relief this past season, striking out 45 total batters through 31.1 innings of work. The Johns Creek, Georgia native ended his junior season with a 2-1 record, boasting a 2.01 ERA.

He is the fourth Tennessee pitcher to be selected in the 2022 MLB Draft, joining Blade Tidwell, Ben Joyce, and Will Mabrey.

McLaughlin marks the ninth Tennessee player to be selected in the draft, marking a new program record. Outfielders Drew Gilbert and Jordan Beck were the first two Vols off the board on Sunday when they were selected 28th and 38th, respectively.