KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (WATE-TV) — The Vols will be without defensive lineman Omarr Norman-Lott for the first half against UTSA, the SEC announced on Monday.

The junior faces the suspension after a fight broke out on the field in the final seconds of Tennessee’s 29-16 loss against Florida. Multiple players from both teams were involved, but Norman-Lott is the only Tennessee player who was suspended after throwing a punch.

Florida’s Damieon George, Jr., Micah Mazzccua and Dante Zander will be suspended for the first half of their upcoming game against Charlotte.

“The suspensions were determined after video review and consultation between the Southeastern Conference Office, the University of Florida and the University of Tennessee,” according to the SEC’s press release.

The conference cited “flagrant unsportsmanlike actions” as the reason for the suspensions.