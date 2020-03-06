Vols Pride: Tennessee baseball pitching in to help tornado victims

KNOXVILLE, TN (WATE)–The Volunteers living up to their name.

UT baseball doing their part to help those impacted by the tornadoes that hit the Midstate, by holding a free kid’s clinic with donations being accepted at the ballpark. Around 75 kids attended, working on their baseball skills with players they aspire to be like.

While kids rounded bases and participated in a home run derby of their own, parents watched from afar with smiles on their faces.

While helping out is just in Vols nature, Thursday’s last-minute event brought together the community during a tough time in the state. The support and positivity radiating throughout Lindsey Nelson Stadium was especially significant to Vols whose hometowns were hit by the tornadoes.

Freshman pitcher Will Mabrey who is a Cookeville native, says the support from Big Orange Country for Middle Tennessee has been great.

“Knoxville has helped out just as much as Cookeville has.” Mabrey says, “How we did on the mound from Tuesday’s game, ‘Pray for Nashville’ and Cookeville, it means a lot to the city and Tennessee in general.”

Junior pitcher Will Mabrey, who is from Mount. Juliet echoing his teammate.

“Knoxville has been really helpful about that [support].” Hunley says, “Everyone coming together. People back home in Mt. Juliet have come together, it’s pretty cool to see.”

The clinic helped raise around $2,500 so far. If you would like to donate to help those impacted visit: https://volstarter.utk.edu/s/1341/utk/volstarter/interior.aspx?sid=1341&gid=2&pgid=14237.