KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (WATE)- Tennessee starting second baseman Jorel Ortega was selected No. 174 overall in the sixth round on Monday by the Minnesota Twins. Ortega became the seventh Vol to get picked in the 2022 MLB Draft.

The infielder worked his way into the starting lineup after battling through adversity. Ortega missed his freshman season in 2020 after rehabbing from Tommy John Surgery and saw limited playing time his sophomore season. This past season, Ortega started in 61 of 66 games played, boasting a .323 batting average (6th on the team). Ortega ended the season with 57 runs, 76 hits, 61 RBIs, and 18 total home runs.

The Peurto Rico native was named the Most Outstanding Player of the NCAA Knoxville Regional after batting.500 during the Vols’ three Regional games while recording seven hits and five ribbies.

Ortega was named to the 2022 ABCA/Rawlings Southeast All-Region First Team and 2022 Perfect Game All-American Second Team.