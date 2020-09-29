Vols’ Yves Pons to host virtual cooking class for Make-A-Wish

KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (WATE) – Tennessee senior Yves Pons is making good on his Volunteer status, hosting a virtual cooking class to benefit the Make-A-Wish Foundation in East Tennessee.



Pons will host the cooking class via zoom on Sunday, October 25th from 5 p.m. to 7 p.m. During the two-hour interactive class, the Frenchman will teach participants how to make an entree and dessert from his native county.

The class is open to anyone and costs $50, all proceeds will go directly to the Make-A-Wish foundation.

“For me, it’s just about helping Make-A-Wish, about helping as many people at this time.”

Pons said. “There’s a lot of people that look up to Tennessee, look up to me as a player. For me, it’s a good opportunity to help Make-A-Wish to help the kid’s dream come true so it’s a good way to help them



Those who register will be sent a link to the zoom along with a list of ingredients required to make the dishes featured.



Like many people and organizations, the pandemic has left the Make-A-Wish foundation in East Tennessee a bit strapped for funds in 2020. Vice President of Development Michelle Kiely told 6 News the organization has seen a $150,000 drop-in revenue compared to last year and due to event and program cancellations, they anticipate an additional event revenue deficit of at least %250,000.



“We have so many kids waiting on wishes and the only way we can grant those is by fundraising efforts,” Kiely said. “So his doing this is going to help grant wishes in East Tennessee.”





