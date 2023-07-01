KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (WATE) — This season One Knox Sporting Club transitioned from a USL League Two squad to the professional level. Now a USL League One team, the team has worked to adjust to the changes the new status brought.

“I think what we found with some of the newer guys was the emotional factor, when you play in college or you play in the USL 2, it’s a sprint finish and when you go into the USL 1, it’s a little bit more like a marathon, so you have to pace yourself and so you can never get too high with the wins and you can never get too low with the losses,” said head coach Mark McKeever

As the season has unfolded, McKeever notes the culture as one of the team’s biggest improvements, “I think now the culture and the environment is starting to become more established which has given us a sense of belief in the hard moments.”

The team has five values within the team to create the culture One Knox strives for, they include commitment and leadership.

Originally from Scotland, McKeever isn’t just a coach, but is also now a U.S. citizen, “It was a long and windy road as they say… I think it was a 20, 21, 22-year process to get my citizenship, so it was a long journey and very proud of the journey and very satisficed with my life that I have now,” said McKeever.

As for the advice McKeever has for youngsters on the soccer field, “Try and control the controllables, you can control how hard you work, you can control how much that you run in the game so always control the controllables and just enjoy it as much as you can and hopefully if you do that, somebody will be in the right place at the right time, if you’re good enough.”