KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (WATE) — Let’s get excited Orange and White Nation! WATE 6 On Your Side and Spyre Sports have agreed to become exclusive partners. This partnership will harness the strengths of both WATE and Sprye Sports and deliver outstanding results to Tennessee fans everywhere.

Our partnership with Spyre Sports provides WATE 6 On Your Side and its sports department with the opportunity to tell stories with Vol athletes that have never been told before.

“Working with Spyre gives WATE the ability to turn special content and help viewers understand Spyre’s mission,” said WATE sports director Reece Van Haaften. “As a sports department, it’s our goal to help viewers get to know the players on the field as more than just a number. This partnership allows us to take the next step in that goal.”

“WATE is extremely pleased to partner with Spyre Sports. This partnership will not only add strength to both companies, but It will also support our community and will showcase our Vol Athletes,” said Vice President/General Manager Kim Byrd.

The partnership allows Spyre and WATE to grow and work together. The agreement will be on full display at Tennessee football’s season opener on Sept. 2 against Virginia in Nashville.

Spyre Sports is ranked #1 when it comes to the most ambitious NIL Collectives. Through their efforts, they are helping UT athletes by brokering more than 1,400 NIL Deals. They help provide long-lasting partnerships between brands and athletes.

“Our mission has always been to make Tennessee the number one Name, Image and Likeness destination in the country,” said Co-Founder and President of Spyre Sports, Hunter Baddour. “We will never waver from that goal. This partnership with WATE will help us grow our Volunteer Club, highlight the positives of NIL and showcase how Spyre Sports and the University of Tennessee are leading the way to support our student-athletes.”

This is another way UT Fans will be able to connect with the teams they love. Whether it be with Spyre’s Volunteer Club, or getting to know more about the Athletes on Mark Packer’s Locker Room Show (powered by Spyre Sports and the Volunteer Club) this is just the start of big things to come.