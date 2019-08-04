Weather cancels practice at Neyland Stadium, forcing Fan Day indoors

With 27 days standing in the way of Tennessee’s season opener, Fan Day was supposed to give fans one last look at what they can expect before Georgia State comes to town on Aug. 31.

Mother Nature had other plans. Tennessee cancelled practice at Neyland Stadium, sending the team to the Anderson Training Center indoors. The Vols wrapped up practice on their normal practice fields outside.

⚠️ | For the safety for our team and our fans, the open football practice at Neyland Stadium has been CANCELED due to severe weather.



FAN DAY will now be held at the Indoor Practice Facility with doors opening at 4:30 p.m. pic.twitter.com/BD6B0KWMEP — Tennessee Athletics (@Vol_Sports) August 4, 2019

Fans who already had wristbands were allowed entrance to the autograph session, something senior linebacker Daniel Bituli said the players were looking forward to.

It’s fun,” Bituli said. “We knew, while we were getting recruited, why we came to Tennessee. We know how passionate these fans are about Tennessee and we feel the same way so just being able to show our appreciation for the fans for the support they show us is something we need to do.”

On the field, Tennessee got back to work for the third practice of fall camp. Head Coach Jeremy Pruitt was not ready to single anyone out in terms of who has stood out but was complimentary of the newcomers.

We’ve just practiced two days,” Pruitt said Sunday ahead of Fan Day. “We put on shells today so we start playing a little more football like, a little more physical. There’s been lots of guys out there that’s done a good job. I think the freshman class has worked really hard this summer and I think the older guys have done a nice job of trying to coach them along.”

While Tennessee was indoors on Sunday, a topic of conversation throughout fall camps across the country is about how teams deal with the summer temperatures. But Pruitt said that’s not an issue on Rocky Top.

“It hasn’t been really that hot,” Pruitt said. “It don’t really get that hot in Knoxville. I’m sure it’s hot in Gainesville right now.”