Week 9 Bojangles Player of the Week: T.J. Holmes

If you’re looking for a lengthy description of what T.J. Holmes sees in the backfield when his offensive line gives him room to run, you may want to look elsewhere. The Mavericks running back keeps it simple.



“Just go get the touchdown,” Holmes replied when asked the scenario above.



For Holmes, his 222 rushing yards and five touchdowns in the Mavericks 47-15 win over Chattanooga Central in Week 9 speak for themselves. Luckily his offensive lineman a little more willing to brag on their back.



“He’s the best half back out there,” Gage Terry said. “Reason we’re 7-1 and fighting for a district championship right now.”



The Mavericks now 8-1 claiming a 29-14 win over East Hamilton in Week 10.