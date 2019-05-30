West Knoxville family starting over after house fire Copyright 2019 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed. Copyright 2019 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed. (Photo: WATE ) [ + - ] Video

KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (WATE) - "It's kinda surreal. You see it in movies or you hear it on the news and you never think that this could happen to you. One minute we're sleeping, and the next minute we're rushing people and bodies out of the house."

As part of the Tennessee Smokies' baseball family, Andrew O'Gara's had a role in numerous special events and charitable donations to benefit those in need. Now the roles have reversed after he and his family watched their house burn down on Memorial Day.

As they slept in the early afternoon, a frantic knock downstairs from their neighbor.

"I could hear her yelling, 'your house is on fire, your house is on fire!'" says O'Gara, as we walk through the wreckage of their home. "Honestly, we're not sure how it started. Something in the trash can, or pinestraw. We were just asleep, the neighbor thought we were barbecuing, then she saw the whole side of the house was on fire, so she came knocking to get us out. Got the girls, got the dog, saw this was on fire and that was it."

O'Gara and his girlfriend Kayla Gilmore, their newborn child Mila, their roommate and their husky dog all safe, yet powerless to stop their West Knoxville home from burning.

"There's nothing you can do. It's kinda an empty feeling, an unreal feeling, watching your house burn, and there's nothing you can do, nothing at all."

A nursey built for Mila, just three weeks old on Memorial Day, destroyed.

"Her crib, her dresser, chair, and her closet, all that stuff is gone or had the roof come down on it. She was actually in bed with us. We kept her in one of the bassinets next to us. Thank God she was in there with us when it happened."

They have their health, they have each other, and as they try to rebuild, they've been overwhelmed by the outpouring of support.

"I don't have any words to describe it. It's absolutely unbelievable. With people just calling to say their sorry, old friends we haven't talked to. It really means to world to us."

If you'd like to help: click here, or here.