KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (WATE) — The 2022 FIFA World Cup returns this weekend and many bars and restaurants around Knoxville will be broadcasting games throughout the tournament.

The 22nd edition of the competition kicks off Sunday, Nov. 21 at 11 a.m. EST with tournament host Qatar squaring off against Ecuador. The final will be held on Sunday, Dec. 18 at 10 a.m.

The United States is back in the field of 32 after missing out on the 2018 World Cup in Russia.

The U.S. will face Wales on Monday, Nov. 21, England on Black Friday, and Iran on Tuesday, Nov. 29. All three matches will begin at 2 p.m. EST.

Places like Bearden Beer Market, Central Flats & Taps, Corner Lounge Knoxville, Knox Brew Hub and Xül Beer Co. will broadcast games during normal business hours. Here’s a list of Knoxville businesses that will be hosting watch parties, including for some early 8 a.m. kickoffs.

Alliance Brewing Co. – 1130 Sevier Avenue

The craft brewery and taproom which also brews the official beer of One Knoxville SC will be open for Sunday’s opening match beginning at 10:30 a.m. with a full viewing schedule set to be released soon, according to a post on their Facebook page.

The Casual Pint Northshore – 2045 Thunderhead Dr

The bar will also be hosting a watch party on Monday, Nov. 21 at 2 p.m. as the U.S. kicks off its campaign against Wales. A post on their Facebook page said they’ll be showing games throughout the tournament.

Central Filling Station – 900 N. Central Station

In partnership with One Knoxville SC, the food truck park will host a watch party for the highly-anticipated USA-England match on Friday, Nov. 25 at 2 p.m. With limited space available, those interested are asked to RSVP on eventbrite.com.

Old City Performing Arts Center – 111 State Street

The community theatre will host several watch parties, including for all three of America’s group stage games. A Facebook post from River & Rail Theatre Company also said that they’ll host events for the knockout stages of the tournament with details to be announced later. Admission is free with food and drinks available for purchase.

Schulz Bräu Brewing Company – 126 Bernard Ave

The popular biergarten will show games on their large outdoor projector screen and inside their taproom. They’ll open up at 10:30 a.m. Sunday for the opening match and will be showing all three U.S. group stage matches. They’ll be open early on Wednesday, Nov. 23 for Germany-Japan at 8 a.m. and will also show Germany-Spain on Sunday, Nov. 27 at 2 p.m. Opening hours and week-to-week schedules will be posted on social media.

Soccer Taco at Northshore – 2031 Thunderhead Road

The Northshore Soccer Taco location posted that they’ll be open early showing all 10 a.m. matches. The post also said they’ll be open for England-Iran at 8 a.m. Monday, Nov. 21 and Germany-Japan on Wednesday, Nov. 23 at 8 a.m.

Union Jacks English Pub – 124 S. Northshore Dr

Union Jacks will be hosting watch parties for the U.S. group stage games in the opening rounds of the tournament. Details will be posted on the events section of their Facebook page.