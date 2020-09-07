Where the Vols 2020 NFL Draft class stands after roster cuts

KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (WATE) – Here’s a look at where the Vols 2020 NFL Draft class stands following the 53-man roster deadline.

Darrell Taylor (Drafted in the second round by the Seattle Seahawks)



Where he stands now: Non-football injury list



Taylor, who was projected to be one of Seattle’s key contributors on the defensive line, has yet to hit the practice field since having surgery on his leg in January. Taylor currently resides on non-football injury list which means he will be out a minimum of six weeks.



Jauan Jennings (Drafted in the seventh round by the San Francisco 49ers)



Where he stands now: Practice squad



The Vols leading receiver in 2019 was the only San Francisco draft pick to not make the team’s 53-man roster. A day later Jennings was signed to the 49ers practice squad.



Marquez Callaway (Signed as an undrafted free agent with the New Orleans Saints)



Where he stands now: Active roster



“We saw the kicking game value and a player at wide receiver that came on quickly,” Saints coach Sean Payton said of Callaway making the 53-man roster. “A lot went into that.”



Tennessee’s leading punt returner was still on the board near the end of the 2020 NFL Draft and was almost instantaneously signed by the Saints as an undrafted free agent following the conclusion of the seventh round. Callaway earned a spot on the New Orleans Saints roster where he joins wideouts Michael Thomas, Emmanuel Sanders, Tre’Quan Smith, and Deonte Harris as targets for Drew Brees this season.

Nigel Warrior (signed as an undrafted free agent with the Baltimore Ravens)



Where he stands now: Practice squad



Warrior was cut by the Baltimore Ravens upon the roster submission deadline and then signed to the practice squad a day later.

Daniel Bituli (signed as an undrafted free agent with the Los Angeles Rams)



Where he stands now: Practice squad



Bituli’s introduction to the NFL has been a will-they, won’t-they ride with the LA Rams. The Rams, who signed Bituli as a free agent four days after the NFL Draft, cut Bituli on Aug. 1 only to re-sign the linebacker Aug. 25. Bituli was one of 17 players waived by the Rams on Sept. 4 ahead of the 53-man roster deadline. He was then added to the practice squad.



Dominick Wood-Anderson (signed as an undrafted free agent with the Seattle Seahawks)



Where he stands now: Unsigned

Wood-Anderson was waived by the Seahawks in late July and remains unsigned.

MORE SPORTS