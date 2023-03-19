Willie Cager, member of the 1966 Texas Western team that won the national title, has died at age 81,

Cager, who was a fixture in El Paso long after his playing days, died on the anniversary of the 1966 title

EL PASO, Texas (KTSM) – Willie Cager, a member of the 1965-66 Texas Western national championship winning team, died at the age of 81 on Sunday morning, according to his family.

Memorial services for Willie Cager are still pending.

Cager’s death came on the exact date Texas Western defeated Kentucky, 72-65, in the 1966 NCAA men’s college basketball championship game 57 years ago.

Cager was part of the 1966 Texas Western squad that made history. Hall of Fame coach Don Haskins threw out an all-Black starting five in the NCAA Championship game against Kentucky. It was the first time five Black players started in a NCAA title game.

Cager, a sophomore at the time, was one of the five Black starters in the championship game. Cager started the game alongside Bobby Joe Hill, Orsten Artis, Willie Worsley, and Dave Lattin.

Texas Western went onto defeat an Adolph Rupp-led Kentucky team, 72-65, in the NCAA men’s college basketball final in College Park, Maryland.

In that championship contest, Cager contributed eight points and six boards.

Texas Western’s journey to the 1966 NCAA championship was depicted in the 2006 film “Glory Road.”

Cager appeared in 77 games for the Miners from 1965-68, averaging 8.5 points and 5.3 rebounds while playing under head coach Haskins.

Cager made El Paso home later in his life and became a fixture in the community. Cager worked as the coordinator of the Ysleta Independent School District’s After School Basketball Program. Cager also launched the Willie Cager Foundation.

He has two sons, Kareem and Kenya, and a daughter, Kendeea.