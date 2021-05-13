WNBA’s Las Vegas Aces hires former Lady Vol as team president

LSU head coach Nikki Fargas calls out a play during the first half of an women’s Southeastern conference NCAA college basketball tournament game against Tennessee Thursday, March 7, 2019, in Greenville, S.C. (AP Photo/Richard Shiro)

LAS VEGAS (WATE) — The Las Vegas Aces are betting on an East Tennessee native and former Lady Vol to lead their team in the right direction.

The Ace have hired former LSU coach Nikki Fargas as the team’s president. She replaces Bill Laimbeer, who had been the president of the franchise since it moved from San Antonio to Nevada.

Laimbeer will still coach the team, but had let new owner Mark Davis know that he didn’t want to juggle the two jobs anymore. The 48-year-old Fargas coached LSU for 10 years and stepped down earlier this month.

Fargas, known to Oak Ridge High School and Lady Vol fans as Nikki Caldwell, was a part of the Wildcats 1988 state championship team. She also a part of Tennessee’s 1991 National Championship team.

Fargas returned in 1998 to the Lady Vols program as an assistant on Pat Summitt’s staff. She got her first head coaching position in 2008 at UCLA and took over at LSU in 2011.