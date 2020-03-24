Women’s Basketball Hall of Fame postpones 2020 induction ceremony until 2021

KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (WATE) — The Women’s Basketball Hall of Fame has announced that the 2020 Induction Ceremony, scheduled for June 13, 2020, has been postponed and will be rescheduled for June 12, 2021.

The Hall of Fame board of directors and management team said in a press release it felt that this is the most prudent step to take due to the COVID-19 pandemic.

The announced Hall of Fame Class of 2020 will now become the Class of 2021 and the 2021 Trailblazers of the Game.

Former Lady Vol Tamika Catchings was a part of the class scheduled to be honored this year.

Tamika Catchings will be honored as part of the Women’s Basketball Hall of Fame Class of 2021 on June 12, 2021.

Other members of the now-Class of 2021 include Debbie Brock (player), Carol Callan (contributor), Swin Cash (player), Sue Donohoe (contributor), Lauren Jackson (player) and Carol Stiff (contributor).

The 1980 United States women’s Olympic basketball team will become the 2021 Trailblazers of the Game recipient.

All tickets purchased by guests will be refunded in full automatically by TicketMaster and the Tennessee Theatre Box Office. Questions can be sent by email to info@tennesseetheatre.com.

