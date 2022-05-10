Women's Basketball Hall of Fame

Skip to content
WATE 6 On Your Side
Knoxville
80°
LIVE NOW
Midday news
Knoxville
80°
LIVE
Toggle Menu
Open Navigation
Close Navigation
Search
Please enter a search term.
Primary Menu
News
Automotive News
Behind the Badge
Caring For Our Kids
Crime Stoppers Spotlight
Dolly Parton
Don Dare Investigations
Download WATE news app
Find lowest gas prices in Knoxville
Food For Thought
Knoxville Traffic
Latest COVID-19 news
Local News
Missing People
National/World
Politics
Positively Tennessee
Press Releases
Rankings & Lists
Regional/State news
Send photo, video or news tips
Smoky Mountain news
Tennessee This Week
Tennessee Treasures
Texas School Shooting
Top Stories
USA Cycling Championships 2022
Washington Bureau
What the Tech?
Your Local Election HQ
Newsletters
Weather
Closings
Forecast
Live Radar
Pollen & Allergy Forecast
Smoky Mountains Forecast
Starwatch
Sweatcast
Watches & Warnings
Weather Cameras
Weather School
Download WATE mobile apps
Living East TN
BestReviews Daily Deals
Buy Local in East Tennessee
Deals and Steals
Highway to Hometowns with Ingles
Home and Family
Home Design Center
Meet the LETN Team
Newsletter
UT Medical Minute
Work in Progress with Dapper Dandies
Top Stories
Celebrate family with Manley Baptist Church
Video
Top Stories
Up your Disc Golf game with Halo Disc Golf & Sports
Video
Welcome to Panther Creek State Park
Video
Downtown Morristown is experiencing an renaissance
Video
Top western style can be found here
Video
Sports
High School
Ice Bears
The Masters 2022
NFL Draft
Orange and White Nation
SEC Football
Tennessee Titans
USA Cycling Championships 2022
Top Stories
No. 1 Tennessee advances to second straight Super …
Top Stories
Tennessee advancing to the regional finals
Top Stories
Vols catcher Evan Russell expected to be available …
Evan Russell dealing with “illness”
Vols blast their way past Alabama State
SEC approves future schedules for basketball, not …
Watch
Live Newscasts
Live Event Coverage
WATE News Alert Desk
Watch news videos
WATE TV Listings
Community
Calendar
Community Conversations
Founder’s Day of Caring
Knoxville Man Show
Million Dollar Community Investment
Project Grad
Remarkable Women
See More Smokies
WATE Who’s Hiring?
Women’s Spectacular!
Jobs
The Business Buzz
Find a Job
Intern at WATE
Work at WATE
WATE Who’s Hiring
About Us
About BestReviews
Advertise With Us
Contact Us
Greystone Creative
Meet The Team
Our History
Press Releases
Regional News Partners
Request tour
WATE Mobile Apps
Search
Please enter a search term.
Women's Basketball Hall of Fame
Class of 2022 includes 8 inductees and Title IX legislation
Top Women's Basketball Hall of Fame Headlines
Most read on WATE.com
Feds: TN woman spent PPP loans on sports car, gambling
Escaped Alabama inmate recaptured in Tennessee
Gov. Lee issues executive order for school safety
Sevier County Sheriff’s Office mourning detective
MTN DEW outpost officially opens in Mountain City
Knoxville taco shop fails health inspection
Tennessee man killed in ATV accident
No. 1 Tennessee advances to second straight Super …
Downtown Morristown is experiencing an renaissance
Family says father charged with murder is innocent
Trending Stories
Feds: TN woman spent PPP loans on sports car, gambling
Escaped Alabama inmate recaptured in Tennessee
Gov. Lee issues executive order for school safety
Sevier County Sheriff’s Office mourning detective
MTN DEW outpost officially opens in Mountain City
Knoxville taco shop fails health inspection
Tennessee man killed in ATV accident
No. 1 Tennessee advances to second straight Super …
Knoxville Events