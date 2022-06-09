KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (WATE) — Alice “Cookie” Barron is part of the Flying Queens women’s basketball dynasty.

The team was recognized as trailblazers of the game and now the veteran player is getting individual recognition as part of the elite Class of 2022 to be inducted into the Women’s Basketball Hall of Fame.

“I think basketball has just helped me all along, in every step of the way. I love it,” said Barron.

Barron shot her first basketball in ninth grade. She excelled on the court and her senior year in high school she was introduced to the Flying Queens in Plainview, Texas.

“It was too late to go try out and Cisco had offered me a scholarship, so I went there my freshman year,” said Barron.

Wayland Baptist University’s women’s basketball coach saw her play at Cisco College and invited her to Wayland’s tryouts. She was on the Flying Queens roster from 1954 to 1957 on a full athletic scholarship. She played with 20-plus different women on three different teams and never lost a game.

“Just playing was fun to play on a winning team with great teammates,” said Barron.

Barron’s talent put her on the international stage in 1957. She was selected for Team USA, and they won the World Tournament, beating Russia in the finals.

“It was a group of the best in the United States, and we played before 34,000 people in that final game and that record wasn’t broken until the Atlanta Olympics years later and we didn’t beat Russia again for years,” said Barron.

Barron coached in Texas for several years before moving to Colorado where she translated her love of sports to a career in school administration.

She spent more than two decades building a girls’ basketball program in Jefferson County, Colorado.

“I said well I think the girls should have the same opportunity as the boys because if the values are good for the boys, they are good for the girls,” said Barron.

She was the first woman in the Colorado Athletic Directors Association. She paved the way for countless women to play on the court.

The advice she passes on is don’t complain, get involved, and be the change you wish to see.

“I wasn’t confrontational. I just presented the rationale that I thought was correct and who could argue with that. The rationale that sports could be good for young women because I had such a great experience, and the young men were having that great experience. Why not share it? ” said Barron.

The Class of 2022 will be inducted into the Women’s Basketball Hall of Fame on June 11, 2022, in Knoxville.