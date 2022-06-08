KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (WATE) — Penny Taylor is the only international player in the Women’s Basketball Hall of Fame Class of 2022.

The Australia native is a three-time WNBA Champion and three-time WNBA All-Star, plus an Olympic medalist.

“It feels amazing,” Taylor said of being inducted. “It seems almost like, well it is another lifetime ago for me. I retired 5 years ago now. Since then I’ve had 2 children and I’m in the thick of motherhood. It’s a very surreal feeling almost and one that I’m really grateful for because it allows me to really reflect on my career and the things I was able to do and appreciate it on another level now.”

Taylor spent 10 years with the Phoenix Mercury, but her passion for the court began long before that.

“Yeah that’s when it all started,” she said of her parents enrolling her in a youth club as a young child. “I was just actually writing my speech and reflecting a little on those early days and how it was very difficult for me, I was a very shy child and found the people watching even though it was a handful of parents, it was intimidating for me, and I had to really overcome that barrier. And I think in essence that’s why my parents put me into the sport, to allow me to be physical and to have that sort of opportunity to be competitive that they knew I had in me and just break through the shyness that held me back.”

What is it about basketball that Taylor loves?

“It’s the team aspect,” she said. “Going to battle with your teammates, with your coaches, improving and seeing it all come together over many, many months and all the effort that goes into it. I was never a big fan of practice, I’m not going to lie and say I was a hard worker, but I loved the games and I loved being out there and the battle aspect of it was just so fun for me.”

Congratulations to Penny Taylor and the Class of 2022.