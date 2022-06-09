KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (WATE) – Bob Schneider coached basketball for 48 years. The legendary coach won multiple state titles at the high school level and reached the elite eight at the division two collegiate level twice.

He retired with over 1,000 career wins and only had two losing seasons over his 48-year career. His stands third-most in NCAA Division II career victories with 634.

Through all the success, the women’s basketball hall of fame ranks among his greatest achievements.

“It’s got to be at the top because when your peers think enough of you to nominate you for an award like that,” Schneider said. “It’s got to be a great, great feeling.”

Schneider spent most of his life on the sidelines. He started coaching in 1958 and retired in 2006, spending roughly half his career coaching at West Texas A&M University.

He could not let go of his grip on the basketball until he was 70.

“The teaching part is what I really loved,” he said. “Teaching all the fundamentals and all the little intricate things that go along with coaching.”

Sixteen years later, schneider still believes he should have coached a little while longer.

“If I could rewind a little bit, I should have gone ahead and coached two more years at least and made it to 50.”

Schneider’s legacy is not just in the more than 1,000 wins he picked up over his career. He handed the knowledge in his whistle on to his children.

“We never really pushed our children to go on in either direction, but I wondered which way they were gonna go,” said schneider. “Obviously, they’d been around the women’s part of it so much that I guess they decided that that’s the route they wanted to go.”

Schneider’s sons are both head coaches on the college level. Brett and Brandon schneider are paving their own paths, but Bob’s lasting memory comes from more than when the gym lights flicker on.

The women’s basketball hall of fame ceremony is this Saturday at 6 p.m. at the Tennessee Theatre.