KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (WATE) — A strong advocate for equality in women’s sports, it’s only been a matter of time before DePaul head coach Doug Bruno would have his place cemented in the Women’s Basketball Hall of Fame.

To try and put into perspective what Doug Bruno has meant to women’s basketball would be tough for anyone, even the coach himself.

“I don’t think in terms of what I’ve given,” said Bruno,

To say Bruno is worthy of a spot in the hall of fame would be an understatement. Thirty-six years at the helm of DePaul Women’s Hoops, a member of the US Olympic coaching staff and a head coach in the WBL, a pre-curser to the WNBA. Bruno has dedicated his life to the women’s game.

A college player at DePaul himself, the coach is all in when it comes to basketball, especially the development of the women’s game. So where does the drive come from? Well, it all started when he was cut from his sophomore high school team.

“I was being told, go play hockey, that’s your sport. And I wanted to play basketball. So, it taught me how to make a decision, do what you want to do, play basketball not hockey. And then set a goal. I will make this team next year. And then go out and roll up your sleeves to achieve that goal. We’ve been teaching that to 43 years of campers and 37 years to DePaul basketball players,” said Bruno.

With 24 NCAA appearances at DePaul, he’s a three-time Big East and Women’s Basketball Coaches Association Coach of the Year and let’s not overlook his 6 gold medals coaching with USA Basketball.

Off the court, Bruno’s teams have ranked among the best in the Big East and nationally in academic achievement.

“Women are much more understanding of the total concept of a total athlete. In that, they’re going to have to do something after college basketball,” said Bruno.

15 Blue Demons have been drafted by WNBA teams and then there are the estimated 80,000 lives he’s touched through his Doug Bruno Girl’s Basketball Camps.

“I thank god every day that I wake up and put in gym shoes on and go to a gym instead of an office. And interact with young people and help young people be themselves and be the best that they can be. I don’t think that’s a job. Who else goes to work with gym shoes on and help young people become great. I mean that’s kind of a cool way to have to spend a day,” Bruno told WGN in Chicago.

In honor of the Chicago native’s induction into the women’s basketball hall of fame, the Chicago City Council is proclaiming June 11 as “Doug Bruno day” in the windy city.