KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (WATE) – North Carolina State women’s basketball alum and an Emmy-Award winning sports broadcaster Debbie Antonelli has also been a regular emcee for the Women’s Basketball Hall of Fame ceremonies. Now, it’s her turn to receive much-deserved recognition for her contributions.

Antonelli graduated from NC State in 1986 and was a three-year started on the women’s team for legendary head coach Kay Yow.

She’s in her 34th college basketball season on air as an analyst for multiple networks. Antonelli has also served as the play-by-play voice of the WNBA’s Indiana Fever since 1996.

One of her highest honors to date: Antonelli won the Women’s Basketball Coaches Association Mel Greenberg Media Award which recognizes a member of the media who has best displayed a commitment to women’s basketball and to advancing the role of the media in promoting the women’s game.

She is also a member of the North Carolina Sports Hall of Fame

Now, she can add induction into the Women’s Basketball Hall of Fame class of 2022 to her list of honors and achievements.



