KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (WATE) — Five women have been officially selected to be enshrined in the Women’s Basketball Hall of Fame as part of the Class of 2023.

This 2023 class marks the 24th WBHOF induction class since the Hall of Fame opened in Knoxville in 1999. The five inductees were selected from 12 finalists announced on November 11.

An induction ceremony will take place on April 29, 2023. Tickets for the ceremony are now on sale on Ticketmaster.

Cathy Boswell, Veteran Player

Member of Team USA gold medalists at the 1984 Olympic Games in Los Angeles

Two-time Women’s Basketball Coaches Association (WBCA) Kodak All-American and two-time Wade Trophy finalist

Career standout at Illinois State University (1980-1983) finishing with 2,005 points and 1,054 rebounds

Donna Lopiano, Contributor

Chief Executive Officer of the Women’s Sports Foundation from 1992 to 2007…member of Fox Sports’ “The 10 Most Powerful Women in Sports” list

Director of Women’s Athletics at The University of Texas from 1975-92…women’s teams won 18 national championships in six different sports, including 1985-86 first undefeated NCAA champion (34-0) in women’s basketball…school hosted the first sold-out NCAA women’s Final Four in 1987

Member of Texas and Connecticut Women’s Halls of Fame

Lisa Mattingly, Official

33-year official…officiated in 10 NCAA Women’s Final Four championship games (2001-2007, 2009, 2011, 2014) and seven semifinals (1999, 2000, 2010, 2012, 2015, 2016, 2018)

Officiated the WNBA League Championship Series from 2000-07 and the WNBA League Finals from 2002-06

Recipient of the 2002 Naismith Award as Outstanding Official

Carolyn Peck, Coach

Head coach at Purdue University (1997-99), the Orlando Miracle (1999-01), and the University of Florida (2002-07)

Purdue’s 1999 NCAA national championship still is the only Big Ten team to win a title in the sport

Named 1998-99 USBWA Coach of the Year, WBCA Coach of the Year, AP College Basketball Coach of the Year and the Naismith College Coach of the Year

Lindsay Whalen, Player

In her four years, Minnesota compiled an 80-43 (.650) record, including 72-23 (.758) in her final three seasons (2002, 2003, 2004) … one of only three sophomores in conference history to earn Big Ten Player of the Year honors (2002)

Three-time WNBA world championship team member (2011, 2013, 2015) …All-WNBA First Team in 2008, 2011, and 2013…four-time WNBA All-Star (2006, 2011, 2013, 2014)

Two-time Team USA gold medalist in 2012, and 2016 Olympic Games… member of Team USA 2010 and 2014 FIBA World Champions…led Team USA to gold medals at the 2003 FIBA World Championship for Young Women (U21) and 2002 FIBA World Championship for Young Women Qualifying Tournament (U20)

In addition to the announcement of the Class of 2023, the Women’s Basketball Hall of Fame announced its recipient for the Trailblazers of the Game Award and its recipient of the For the Love of the Game Award. The 2023 Trailblazer of the Game recipient is the Women’s Basketball Coaches Association. The 2023 For the Love of the Game Award goes to the Dust Bowl Girls.