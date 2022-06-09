KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (WATE) — Basketball fans will have the opportunity to get autographs from the newest class of inductees set to be enshrined in the Women’s Basketball of Fame at a free event this weekend.

The Women’s Basketball Hall of Fame will induct its Class of 2022 Saturday, June 11 at a 6 p.m. ceremony at the Tennessee Theatre.

While the pre-party, induction ceremony and post-event party will be ticketed events, fans have the opportunity to attend a free autograph session with inductees at 11 a.m. at the Women’s Basketball Hall of Fame at 700 S Hall of Fame Drive.

WBHOF Class of 2022 Members

Debbie Antonelli (Contributor) Entering her 34th college basketball season on air as a Basketball Analyst for multiple networks earning two Emmy Awards and one Gracie Award for work in broadcasting basketball 2007 Mel Greenberg Media Award Winner 2021 Inductee into the North Carolina Sports Hall of Fame

Alice “Cookie” Barron (Veteran Player) Played for Wayland Baptist Flying Queens, leading the team to an undefeated record of 104-0 from 1954-1957. Helped guide Wayland to three National Championships en route to being named Wayland’s Outstanding Woman Athlete in 1956-57. Helped guide USA Basketball to the gold medal in the 1957 FIBA World Championships

Doug Bruno (Coach) Head coach for 36 years at DePaul University, guiding them to 24 NCAA Tournament appearances. Three-time Big East Coach of the Year (2014, 2016, 2017) and three-time WBCA Regional Coach of the Year (2004, 2005, 2017). Six-time Gold Medalist Coach with USA Basketball

Becky Hammon (Player) Six-time WNBA All-Star (2003, 2005, 2006, 2007, 2009, 2011) and voted WNBA’s Top 15 Players of All Time in 2011 Played for Colorado State (1995-1999) finishing her career as their all-time leading scorer with 2,740 points Named ESPNW Woman of the Year in 2015

DeLisha Milton-Jones (Player) Two-time Olympic Gold Medalist (2000, 2008) Two-time WNBA Champion with the Los Angeles Sparks (2001, 2002) and a three-time WNBA All-Star (2000, 2004, 2007) The 1997 Wade Trophy Recipient

Paul Sanderford (Coach) 25 Seasons as a collegiate head coach with a career record of 453-189 (.709). Led Western Kentucky to 12 NCAA Tournament appearances including 3 Women’s Final Fours and was the 1992 NCAA Division I National Runner-Up. Won a JUCO National Championship, was inducted into the NJCAA Hall of Fame in 2000 and into the Western Kentucky University Athletic Hall of Fame in 2008

Bob Schneider (Coach) All-Time coaching record of 1,045-293 (.781), with only 2 losing seasons in 40 years. 3rd All-time in NCAA Division II history with 634 victories. During his 12 years at Canyon High School (Canyon, TX), his teams won 5 state championships and finished runner-up 5 times.

Penny Taylor (International Player) Three-time WNBA Champion (2007, 2009, 2014) and three-time WNBA All-Star (2002, 2007, 2011) Named to the 2007 All-WNBA First Team and 2011 All-WNBA Second Team Guided Australia Women’s National Basketball Team to two Olympic silver medals (2004, 2008)



The induction ceremony starts at 6 p.m. at the Tennessee Theatre; the pre-party for VIP ticketholders is at the Embassy Suites rooftop bar at 4 p.m. with a post-event party at the Women’s Basketball Hall of Fame at 8 p.m. Visit wbhof.com for tickets and additional information.