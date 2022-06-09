KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (WATE) — Basketball fans will have the opportunity to get autographs from the newest class of inductees set to be enshrined in the Women’s Basketball of Fame at a free event this weekend.
The Women’s Basketball Hall of Fame will induct its Class of 2022 Saturday, June 11 at a 6 p.m. ceremony at the Tennessee Theatre.
While the pre-party, induction ceremony and post-event party will be ticketed events, fans have the opportunity to attend a free autograph session with inductees at 11 a.m. at the Women’s Basketball Hall of Fame at 700 S Hall of Fame Drive.
WBHOF Class of 2022 Members
- Debbie Antonelli (Contributor)
- Entering her 34th college basketball season on air as a Basketball Analyst for multiple networks earning two Emmy Awards and one Gracie Award for work in broadcasting basketball
- 2007 Mel Greenberg Media Award Winner
- 2021 Inductee into the North Carolina Sports Hall of Fame
- Alice “Cookie” Barron (Veteran Player)
- Played for Wayland Baptist Flying Queens, leading the team to an undefeated record of 104-0 from 1954-1957.
- Helped guide Wayland to three National Championships en route to being named Wayland’s Outstanding Woman Athlete in 1956-57.
- Helped guide USA Basketball to the gold medal in the 1957 FIBA World Championships
- Doug Bruno (Coach)
- Head coach for 36 years at DePaul University, guiding them to 24 NCAA Tournament appearances.
- Three-time Big East Coach of the Year (2014, 2016, 2017) and three-time WBCA Regional Coach of the Year (2004, 2005, 2017).
- Six-time Gold Medalist Coach with USA Basketball
- Becky Hammon (Player)
- Six-time WNBA All-Star (2003, 2005, 2006, 2007, 2009, 2011) and voted WNBA’s Top 15 Players of All Time in 2011
- Played for Colorado State (1995-1999) finishing her career as their all-time leading scorer with 2,740 points
- Named ESPNW Woman of the Year in 2015
- DeLisha Milton-Jones (Player)
- Two-time Olympic Gold Medalist (2000, 2008)
- Two-time WNBA Champion with the Los Angeles Sparks (2001, 2002) and a three-time WNBA All-Star (2000, 2004, 2007)
- The 1997 Wade Trophy Recipient
- Paul Sanderford (Coach)
- 25 Seasons as a collegiate head coach with a career record of 453-189 (.709).
- Led Western Kentucky to 12 NCAA Tournament appearances including 3 Women’s Final Fours and was the 1992 NCAA Division I National Runner-Up.
- Won a JUCO National Championship, was inducted into the NJCAA Hall of Fame in 2000 and into the Western Kentucky University Athletic Hall of Fame in 2008
- Bob Schneider (Coach)
- All-Time coaching record of 1,045-293 (.781), with only 2 losing seasons in 40 years.
- 3rd All-time in NCAA Division II history with 634 victories.
- During his 12 years at Canyon High School (Canyon, TX), his teams won 5 state championships and finished runner-up 5 times.
- Penny Taylor (International Player)
- Three-time WNBA Champion (2007, 2009, 2014) and three-time WNBA All-Star (2002, 2007, 2011)
- Named to the 2007 All-WNBA First Team and 2011 All-WNBA Second Team
- Guided Australia Women’s National Basketball Team to two Olympic silver medals (2004, 2008)
The induction ceremony starts at 6 p.m. at the Tennessee Theatre; the pre-party for VIP ticketholders is at the Embassy Suites rooftop bar at 4 p.m. with a post-event party at the Women’s Basketball Hall of Fame at 8 p.m. Visit wbhof.com for tickets and additional information.