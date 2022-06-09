KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (WATE) — Legendary WNBA player and coach Becky Hammon continues to etch her name in history for her contributions to the sport.

Hammon is one of eight members of the class of 2022 set to be inducted into the Women’s Basketball Hall of Fame.

Becky Hammon is not only a WNBA legend, but a trailblazer. Her path to the Women’s Basketball Hall of Fame is paved with broken glass from the ceilings she has shattered for women in the sport.

Her path to greatness started at Colorado State. Hammon was a three-time All-American guard who became the western athletic conference’s all-time leading scorer and was named the player of the year in 1998 and in 99.

The South Dakota native was inducted into the Rams Athletics Hall of Fame and had her jersey number, 25, retired.

Hammon surprisingly was an undrafted free agent in 1999. So, she worked her way on the New York Liberty’s roster and went on to play 16 decorated seasons in the WNBA.

Hammon went on to make history in the coaching ranks. In 2014, she became the first woman to hold an assistant coaching position in the NBA, joining the Spurs staff.

A year later, she served as a head coach in the NBA Summer League, and led the Spurs to a league title. She also coached on an NBA all star staff and on December 30 of 2020, she took over on the bench for Greg Popovich as acting head coach. All firsts for a female coach in the league.

While she has not landed a full time head coaching position in the NBA yet, Hammon returned to her WNBA roots. Las Vegas Aces president and l-v-fl, Nikki Fargas hired Hammon to lead the sin city franchise this season.

The Women’s Basketball Hall of Fame induction ceremony begins this Saturday at the Tennessee Theatre.