KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (WATE) – Paul “Buster” Sanderford will be inducted into the Women’s Basketball Hall of Fame as part of the 2022 class after a successful 30-year career across the NCAA.

Sanderford spent 16 years leading the women’s basketball program at Western Kentucky University. He led the Lady Hilltoppers to the NCAA Tournament 12 times, reaching the Final Four three times and playing for the national championship in 1992.

He was voted the Sun Belt Conference Coach of the Year three times. Sanderford also holds the Western Kentucky program record for wins with 365, which has stood for more than 20 years. Sanderford also spent five years coaching at Nebraska.

His biggest successes came on the junior college level. He led Louisburg Junior College to a national championship in 1981 and was also a finalist in 1982

Sanderford is already a member of the NJCAA Hall of Fame, the Kentucky Athletic Hall of Fame, and the Hall of Fame at both Western Kentucky and Louisburg.