World champion, former Tennessee Vol sprinter Coleman banned 2 yrs; to miss Tokyo Olympics

FILE – In this June 30, 2019, file photo, United States’ Christian Coleman wins the men’s 100-meter race at the Prefontaine Classic IAAF Diamond League athletics meet in Stanford, Calif. There have been a few high-profile names in track and field making a mess of what is supposed to be a simple process of letting drug testers know where they will be for one hour each day. World champion Coleman and Salwa Eid Naser could miss the Tokyo Games for what are known in the anti-doping world as whereabouts failures. (AP Photo/Jeff Chiu, File)

MONACO (AP) — Men’s 100-meter world champion and former University of Tennessee athlete Christian Coleman has been banned for two years because of three violations of doping control rules. He will miss the Tokyo Olympics next year.

Track and field’s Athletics Integrity Unit says Coleman will be banned until May 2022. The 24-year-old American had been provisionally suspended from competition since May.

Details of his three missed appointments with sample collections officials in 2019 were revealed weeks later. Coleman can appeal his ban at the Court of Arbitration for Sport.

He was favored to win Olympic titles after taking gold in the individual 100 and 4×100 relay at the 2019 world championships in Qatar.

