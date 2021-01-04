WR Velus Jones Jr. announces return to Tennessee football in 2021

KNOXVILLE, TN – DECEMBER 05, 2020 – Wide receiver Velus Jones Jr. #1 of the Tennessee Volunteers during the game between the Florida Gators and the Tennessee Volunteers at Neyland Stadium in Knoxville, TN. Photo By Caleb Jones/Tennessee Athletics

KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (WATE) – The Vols are getting an experienced returner and wide receiver back for the 2021 season.



Velus Jones Jr. announced on Monday via Twitter that he will be using the NCAA’s added season of eligibility and will return to Rocky Top for a second year.

Unfinished business and that is on everything I love! 😤

— Velus Jones Jr.⚡️ (@VelusJr) January 4, 2021

“I arrived to Beautiful Rocky Top just shy of one year ago in February 2020 as a grad transfer,” Jones said in a statement. “In such a short amount of time, I have worked to earn the trust of both my teammates and coaches. Just as importantly, I have had to earn the trust of the fans and students. I thank you all for entrusting me and the end of the season was just a glimpse of what’s to come.”

Jones, a senior, was the Vols second leading receiver in 2020 with 280 yards on 22 catches, but had the most productivity in Tennessee’s final games of the year. He hauled in half of his catches for 195 receiving yards against the Vanderbilt Commodores and Florida Gators.



The Southern California graduate transfer was the Tennessee’s primary kick returner in 2020, averaging 22.1 yards on 18 kickoff returns.

Jones will not count against the 85-player scholarship for Tennessee, because the NCAA announced 2020 seniors could return for an added season of eligibility without counting against the scholarship limit in August.