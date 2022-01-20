KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (WATE)- Wyoming receiver Isaiah Neyor announced on social media on January 8, that he was committed to Tennessee. Twelve days later, he announced on Twitter that he flipped his commitment and signed with the Texas Longhorns.

Neyor announced he was entering the transfer portal on Dec. 22, 2021, and received offers from multiple Power Five programs including Tennessee, Ole Miss, and LSU in the SEC.

He led the Cowboys in receptions this past season with 44 catches for 878 total receiving yards and 12 touchdowns. The University of Texas accepted an invitation to join the SEC in 2025, along with the University of Oklahoma’s athletics.

Earlier this week, former Vols quarterback Harrison Bailey announced he would transfer to UNLV ahead of the 2022 season after playing in seven games at Tennessee.