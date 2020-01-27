XFL releases final rosters, 4 former Vols make teams ahead of inaugural season

FILE – In this Feb. 25, 2019, file photo, XFL Commissioner Oliver Luck gestures during a press conference in Seattle. When the XFL debuts in February, it will take a “Star Trek” approach of going where no football league has gone before. (AP Photo/Ted S. Warren, File)

STAMFORD, Conn. (WATE) — The XFL released its final 52-man rosters on Monday for each of its eight teams and four former Vols are set to play in the league’s inaugural season.

The XFL will kick off the weekend after the NFL’s Super Bowl LIV.

The first game will be at 2 p.m. Saturday, Feb. 8, with the (Washington) D.C. Defenders hosting the Seattle Dragons on ABC.

Former Tennessee offensive lineman Venzell Boulware (2015-17) was drafted by Seattle and made the team. Boulware was the only former Vol drafted by a team in the league back in October to stay in the league.

Guard Dallas Thomas (St. Louis Battlehawks), defensive end Corey Vereen (Los Angeles Wildcats) and Justin Martin (Houston Roughnecks) either left the league or failed to make the team they were drafted by.

MORE ONLINE | Four former Vols drafted into XFL

The second game of the day will feature two VFLs facing off as offensive lineman Kahlil McKenzie and the Wildcats travel to take on linebacker LaTroy Lewis and the Roughnecks.

Safety Micah Abernathy will take the field on Sunday for Dallas. The Renegades will host the Battlehawks in the final game of the week.

