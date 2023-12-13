Supporting Our Community

WATE has partnered with Knoxville Wholesale Furniture to recognize several East Tennessee organizations. KWF donated to each organization and WATE gave each one a media grant.

The Mobile Meals program serves:

Mid-day meals

Five days a week (including Christmas and Thanksgiving)

To Knoxville and Knox County, citizens age 60 or older who can not cook for themselves and have no one to prepare meals for them

75% of the 1,100 recipients are over 70, and 40% are over the age of 80. 62% of recipients are female. 63% (almost two in three) live alone in their home. Over half of the individuals served have a household annual income of $20,000 or less.

The mission of Helping Mamas is to connect helping mamas to mamas needing help. They are the baby supply bank for East Tennessee.

The Community Coalition Against Human Trafficking (CCAHT) is the only counter-trafficking organization in East Tennessee that unites and equips our community to end human trafficking while providing survivors with comprehensive, trauma-informed aftercare services, including case management, safe shelter, food and clothing, transportation, therapeutic services, community resources, and more.

It is the goal of the Honor Guard to offer a last tribute of respect to their departed comrades by rendering military funeral honors to any honorably discharged veteran, without any regard to sex, race, color, creed, national origin, or military rank. Members of Honor Guards often pay to acquire their uniforms and gear. Many even pay their travel expenses. Operation Honor Guard, mission is to outfit every Honor Guard in the United States.

Disabled American Veterans of Knoxville do not receive any government funding— their programs are operated solely from the generous giving of the caring public. As such, they are very mindful of the use of the donations they receive and work to make sure they are used as efficiently as possible to fulfill our mission of ensuring all disabled veterans have the right to live their lives with respect and dignity. In 2022, 84% of their contributions directly benefited veterans and families.

The men and women of the Knox County Sheriff’s Office are dedicated to enforcing the law and protecting the public. This agency has demonstrated the professionalism and expertise to help guide the community as it continues its remarkable growth.